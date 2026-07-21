Philips receives FDA 510(k) clearance for next-generation reusable SpO₂ clip sensor

"Providing clinicians with reliable data to deliver better care to more people is at the heart of everything we do," said Sachin Chaudhari, Category Leader, Clinical Measurements and Specialty Monitoring at Philips. "This FDA clearance reflects our ongoing investment in advancing sensor technology and rigorous validation practices, and we'll continue applying these innovations across our pulse oximetry portfolio so clinicians can make care decisions with even greater confidence.”



Pulse oximetry is one of the most widely used monitoring technologies in healthcare, providing clinicians with critical information to assess a patient's oxygenation status. Because signal quality can be influenced by a range of physiological, clinical and technical factors, Philips takes a comprehensive approach to developing and evaluating its sensor technologies, combining continuous innovation with rigorous testing designed to support reliable performance in real-world, diverse care environments.



The FDA-cleared reusable clip sensor is backed by Philips' comprehensive pulse oximetry validation program, which evaluates performance across diverse patient populations — including varying skin tones — and a broad range of physiological and clinical conditions. Philips' validation practices align with evolving FDA recommendations and applicable international standards, including those established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).



Philips continues to collaborate with clinicians, researchers, regulators and standards organizations to strengthen the science behind pulse oximetry and support the continued evolution of validation practices. Through ongoing investment in research, innovation and clinical evidence, Philips is helping advance pulse oximetry that clinicians can trust to perform consistently across diverse skin tones and patient physiological conditions.



The FDA-cleared reusable Philips SpO₂ clip sensor will become available in select markets across the globe later this year.



Click here to learn more about Philips pulse oximetry portfolio.