    30 years of AVENT know-how

    If there’s one thing that babies have taught us over the years, it’s that the little things matter – like the feel and softness of the nipple on their bottle, which feels more like mom.

     

    By continually listening to moms and healthcare professionals, we’ve been developing products that are inspired by nature and really make a difference to your baby’s wellbeing – and to your peace of mind – since 1984.


    Since Philips Avent was founded 30 years, we have extended our range of products and delivered a number of industry firsts:

     

    • 1st feeding bottle with clinically proven colic reducing properties
    • 1st electric steam sterilizer
    • 1st manual breast pump clinically proven to be just as effective as electric breast pumps
    • 1st non-surgical treatment for inverted nipples (Philips Avent Niplette)

     

    At Philips Avent, we’re proud of our British heritage.  80% of our products are manufactured in the UK, at our factory in Glemsford, Suffolk. Our products are recommended by healthcare professionals, praised by mothers and recognized internationally. We have sold over 100 million feeding bottles since 1984 and we continue to win a host of awards from parenting magazines around the world.

