    family picture baby in the middle mastheadtest

    Philips Avent Surprise Sale!


    Take 40% off select baby must-haves*

    While supplies last

      Anti-colic baby bottles

      Philips Avent
      Anti-colic baby bottle

      SCF406/24
      Baby bottle scf406 24

      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

       

      • Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*
      • 60% less fussing at night*
      • Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding
      • Easy to assemble with only fewer parts
      • 2 bottles, 11oz/300ml
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $16.99

      Philips Avent
      Anti-colic baby bottle with Air Free vent

      SCF400/34
      Baby bottle scf400 34

      Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*

       

      • Helps baby swallow less air with AirFree vent
      • Nipple stays full of milk, not air
      • Valve in the nipple prevents vacuum build-up*
      • Easy to clean - wide neck & few parts
      • 3 bottles, 4oz/125ml
      Suggested retail price: $19.99

      Philips Avent
      Anti-colic baby bottle

      SCF406/17
      Baby bottle scf406-17

      Designed to reduce gas

       

      • Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*
      • 60% less fussing at night*
      • Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding
      • Easy to assemble with only fewer parts
      • 1 bottle, 11oz/330ml

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $8.99
      Natural baby bottles

      Philips Avent
      Natural baby bottle

      SCF013/17
      Natural baby bottle scf013 17

      The most natural way to bottle feed

       

      • Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple
      • Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design
      • Unique anti-colic valve technology
      • Nipples with different flow rates available
      • 1 bottles, 9oz/260ml
      Suggested retail price: $8.99

      Philips Avent
      Natural baby bottle

      SCF013/27
      Natural baby bottle scf013 27

      The most natural way to bottle feed

       

      • Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple
      • Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design
      • Unique anti-colic valve technology
      • Nipples with different flow rates available
      • 2 bottles, 9oz/260ml
      Suggested retail price: $16.99

      Philips Avent
      Natural baby bottle

      SCF016/27
      Natural baby bottle scf016 27

      The most natural way to bottle feed

       

      • Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple
      • Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design
      • Unique anti-colic valve technology
      • Nipples with different flow rates available
      • 2 bottles, 11oz/330ml
      Suggested retail price: $18.99

      Philips Avent
      Natural glass baby bottle

      SCF703/17
      Natural glass baby bottle scf703 17

      The most natural way to bottle feed

       

      • Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple
      • Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design
      • Unique anti-colic valve technology
      • Nipples with different flow rates available
      • 1 bottles, 8oz/240ml
      Suggested retail price: $10.99

      Philips Avent
      Bottle and nipple brush

      SCF145/07
      Bottle and nipple brush scf145 07

      Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products

       

      • Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning
      • BPA free*
      • Bottle brush is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $4.50
      Pacifiers

      Philips Avent
      Soothie pacifier 0-3m, 2 pack

      SCF190/07
      Soothie pacifier scf190 07

      Promotes natural suckling and bonding

       

      • Designed for natural oral development
      • Unique design supports bonding
      • Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene
      • Vanilla scent provides extra comfort
      • 2-pack
      Suggested retail price: $4.49

      Philips Avent
      Ultra air pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack

      SCF343/20
      Ultra air pacifier pack scf343 20

      A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

       

      • 4 extra large air ho
      • Skin stays drier while soothing
      • Rounded edges for comfortable soothing
      • 98% of babies accept our ultra air pacifier*
      • 2-pack
      Suggested retail price: $5.99

      Philips Avent
      Freeflow pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack

      SCF180/23
      Freeflow pacifier scf180 23

      Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

       

      • Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe
      • 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*
      • Designed for natural oral development
      • Security handle for easy removal
      • 2-pack

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $5.99

      Philips Avent
      Ultra air pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack

      SCF245/20
      Ultra air pacifier scf245 20

      A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

       

      • 4 extra large air holes
      • Skin stays drier while soothing
      • Rounded edges for comfortable soothing
      • 98% of babies accept our ultra air pacifier*
      • 2-pack
      Suggested retail price: $5.99

      Philips Avent
      Ultra air pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack

      SCF342/20
      Ultra air pacifier scf342 20

      A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

       

      • 4 extra large air holes
      • Skin stays drier while soothing
      • Rounded edges for comfortable soothing
      • 98% of babies accept our ultra air pacifier*
      • 2-pack
      Suggested retail price: $5.99

      Philips Avent
      Nighttime Pacifier 0-6m, 2 pack

      SCF176/18
      Nighttime pacifier scf176 18

      Unique glow in the dark handle

       

      • 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*
      • Designed for natural oral development
      • Security handle for easy removal
      • Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean
      • 2-pack
      Suggested retail price: $5.99

      Philips Avent
      Ultra air pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack

      SCF244/22
      Ultra air pacifier scf244 22

      A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

       

      • 4 extra large air holes
      • Skin stays drier while soothing
      • Rounded edges for comfortable soothing
      • 98% of babies accept our ultra air pacifier*
      • 2-pack
      Suggested retail price: $5.99

      Philips Avent
      Ultra air pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack

      SCF245/22
      Ultra air pacifier scf245 22

      A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

       

      • 4 extra large air holes
      • Skin stays drier while soothing
      • Rounded edges for comfortable soothing
      • 98% of babies accept our ultra air pacifier*
      • 2-pack
      Suggested retail price: $5.99

      Philips Avent
      Ultra air pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack

      SCF343/22
      ultra air pacifier scf343 22

      A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

       

      • 4 extra large air holes
      • Skin stays drier while soothing
      • Rounded edges for comfortable soothing
      • 98% of babies accept our ultra air pacifier*
      • 2-pack
      Suggested retail price: $5.99

      Philips Avent
      Nighttime Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack

      SCF176/22
      Night time pacifier scf176 22

      Unique glow in the dark handle

       

      • 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*
      • Designed for natural oral development
      • Security handle for easy removal
      • Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean
      • 2-pack
      Suggested retail price: $5.99

      Philips Avent
      Classic translucent pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack

      SCF170/22
      Classic translucent scf170 22

      Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

       

      • 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*
      • Designed for natural oral development
      • Security handle for easy removal
      • Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean
      • 2-pack

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $5.99
      Toddler sippy cups

      Philips Avent
      Spout cup, 6m+

      SCF751/28
      Spout cup 6m scf751 28

      Easy transition from bottle to cup

       

      • Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups
      • Angled spout mitigates head tilting
      • Soft touch trainer handles for little hands
      • 2-pack, 7oz/200ml
      Suggested retail price: $8.99

      Breastfeeding accessories

      Philips Avent
      Breast milk storage bags

      SCF603/25
      Breast milk storage bags scf603 25

      Ultimate protection for your breast milk

       

      • Secure, leak-proof double zipper seal
      • Pre-sterilized bag with tamper proof seal
      • Freezer-safe with reinforced seams and dual layer bag
      • 25 bags, 6oz/180ml

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $5.99
      *Offer only valid on the Philips Online Store on select Philips Avent products. Price as marked. Cannot be combined with any other discounts. While supplies last. Offer ends 12/11/2019.
