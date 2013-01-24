Home
    How to keep your teeth tip top during pregnancy  

     

    Did you know that pregnancy can affect your teeth? The reason? Your hormones. As your hormone levels rise, so does plaque, making it more important than ever to look after your teeth.

    The bad news…

     

    Red, swollen, bleeding, or sore gums can be an unwanted effect of
    pregnancy, known as pregnancy gingivitis.

    The good news…

     

    Pregnancy gingivitis is reversible and can be easily avoided, with
    a little extra attention to your oral hygiene.

    Our five tips to great oral health during
    pregnancy:

     

    1. Brush twice a day for two minutes and scrape your tongue
    2. Use an electric toothbrush to remove more plaque
    3. Rinse after breakfast, and after any morning sickness
    4. Floss daily to keep your gums and teeth healthy
    5. Check in with your dentist – at least every 6 months, or if you experience any
      issues

     

    Written by Team Health & Parenting
