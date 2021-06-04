  • Free shipping

  • 2-5 business day delivery

  • 30 days return guarantee

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    BT7515/49 Philips Norelco Beardtrimmer series 7500 Beard and stubble trimmer
    Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
    View product features, specifications and reviews

    Philips Norelco Beardtrimmer series 7500 Beard and stubble trimmer

    BT7515/49

    The vacuum system of my Philips Beard Trimmer does not work

    If the vacuum system of your beard trimmer is not sucking in your trimmed hair, try our troubleshooting advice to solve this issue.

    The hair collection chamber is full

    The hair collection chamber is the area underneath your trimming attachment, where all the hair gets captured. Once this chamber is full, it will no longer have the capacity to hold any more hair. Then it may seem like the vacuum system is not working. However, you just need to empty the hair chamber. 

    Open the hair collection chamber and shake out all the hair collected in it. Use the brush supplied with your trimmer or a cotton swab to clean any remaining hair still stuck inside the chamber.

    If you have a very long or dense beard, the hair chamber will fill out quicker. In this case, you may need to empty it during the trimming session to make sure the vacuum functions properly.

    Never use water to clean the hair chamber as this can damage the appliance.
    Cleaning the hair chamber Philips Beard Trimmer

    The attachment is dirty

    Always make sure that the attachment is clean so that that vacuum opening is not hampered or jammed by dirt or leftover hair.

    The air slots are covered

    The Philips Beard Trimmer has air slots on its body, to allow the air to be sucked in and blown out. Make sure these slots are not covered or blocked when you use the trimmer, as this can affect the vacuuming function of the trimmer.

    Air slots Philips Beard Trimmer

    The trimmer is not used correctly

    Make sure you move the beard trimmer against the direction of your hair growth. Always make smooth gentle strokes. This will allow your trimmer to efficiently capture the trimmed hair as you go. 

    If you have tried the advice above and are still not happy with the vacuuming function of your trimmer then please contact us.

    Other issues

    Power/ Charging / Battery life (2)

    Search by product number.

    Search terms
    Recommended results
      Where can I find my product number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual
      Look on the manual

      Sorry, we did not find this product.

      Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903/01, SP9820/87).

      In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.

      Search results for {words} ({number} products)

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      We found more than 1 product.

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Register your product
      Register your product

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register your product
      Back to top

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips online store

      Be the first to hear about new products and sales​

      Early access to exclusive offers and more!​

      *
      *

      What does this mean?

      Discover
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
      PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
      American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

      Quick links

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns
      About Philips
      Contact us
      Back to top