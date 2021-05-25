Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300Sonic electric toothbrush
HX6423/34
In which countries is the Philips Sonicare App available?
Can't find the Philips Sonicare app? See the list below to check if the Philips Sonicare App is available in your country.
Sonicare app availability
The Philips Sonicare app is available for Android and iOS in the following countries:
* Australia * Austria * Belgium * Bulgaria * Canada * China * Croatia * Czech Republic * Denmark * Estonia * Finland * France * Germany * Greece * Hong Kong * Hungary * Ireland * Italy * Japan * Kuwait * Latvia * Lithuania * Luxembourg * Macau * Malaysia * Mexico * Netherlands * New Zealand * Norway * Poland * Portugal * Romania * Russia * Saudi Arabia * Singapore * Slovakia * Slovenia * South Korea * Spain * Sweden * Switzerland * Taiwan * Thailand * Ukraine * United Arab Emirates * United Kingdom * United States
Note: The Philips Sonicare For Kids app is additionally available in Belarus but not available in Greece, Kuwait, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.
