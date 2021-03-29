  • Free shipping

    QP6530/70 Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Hybrid styler
    Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Hybrid styler

    QP6530/70

    How do I trim my body hair with the Philips OneBlade?

    If you want to know whether you can use your Philips OneBlade to shave and trim your body hair, please find the answer here.

    Using Philips OneBlade on the body

    You can use the body blade and body combs of your Philips OneBlade to shave and trim your body hair. These attachments come with all OneBlade Face & Body models.

    If you have a face only model of OneBlade, then you can also buy the face & body kit separately from our website. The body kit is compatible with all OneBlade models, including OneBlade Pro and OneBlade Norelco.

    Using the sensitive skin guard

    The sensitive skin guard allows you to shave close to the skin, while offering your skin protection from nicks and cuts. Always ensure you use the sensitive skin guard when shaving intimate areas and other sensitive areas such as armpits.

    To use the sensitive skin guard with your OneBlade, follow the instructions below: 
    1. Attach the sensitive skin guard to the blade of your appliance, applying gentle pressure until it clicks into place.
    2. Shave with the skin guard attached, using the fingers of your free hand to stretch the skin if necessary, allowing the OneBlade to shave close to the skin with minimal risk of nicks and cuts.
    3. When you're finished shaving, remove the attachment from the appliance and clean both the attachment and your OneBlade.
    Philips-OneBlade-skin-guard

    Using the body comb

    With a length of of 5mm (3/16 inch), the body comb allows you to trim and reduce the length of your body hair using your OneBlade. For hygiene reasons, it is not recommended to use the same comb on both your face and other body parts.

    To use the body comb with your OneBlade:
    1. Attach the body comb to the blade of your appliance, applying gentle pressure until it clicks into place.
    2. Shave with the body comb attached, cutting against the direction of hair growth for best performance. 
    3. When you're finished shaving, remove the attachment from the appliance and clean both the attachment and your OneBlade.
    Philips-OneBlade-body-comb

    Using Philips OneBlade on intimate areas

    With a length of of 0.1mm, the trimming comb is ideal for closely shaving intimate areas of the body. For hygiene reasons, it is recommended to only using the trimming comb on intimate areas.
    1. To remove hairs from intimate areas using your Philips OneBlade, always attach the trimming comb or the skin protector (if provided) before use.
    2. Take a position that allows you to reach your intimate area with the appliance, for instance sitting down or placing one leg on a bathtub or chair.
    3. With your free hand, stretch a small area of the skin with two fingers to make the hairs stand upright. Only place the blade on thoroughly stretched skin.
    4. Move the appliance slowly and with light pressure against the direction of hair growth. As you move along, make sure that your skin always remains stretched.
    • Warning for men: When you shave your scrotum, make sure that you stretch your skin in such a way that the blade cannot come into contact with the flexible skin.
    • Warning for women: When you shave the inside of your outer labia, make sure that you stretch the outer labia in such a way that the blade cannot come into contact with the inner labia. Protect your inner labia with your other hand.

