Check the comb thoroughly to see if it looks damaged or broken from anywhere. Pay special attention to the back of the comb, where you can see tiny brackets which are supposed to clip on the OneBlade body.

Dropping the device, or tapping it to a hard surface like the sink to clean or dry it, can also cause damage to it.

If these parts are broken, the comb will not attach properly. Get a replacement from our

online shop

r contact us for further help.