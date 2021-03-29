What are the intensity settings and how can I change them from the toothbrush handle?
These are:
High intensity (three lights)
Medium intensity (two lights)
Low intensity (one light)
The default is high intensity. Press the corresponding intensity indicator light to manually select your desired intensity. You can change this at any time before, during, or after brushing.
Note: the intensity setting can also be customized from the Sonicare app.
Having Issues with your Philips Sonicare product? Try our troubleshooting & warranty replacement self-service tool.Start Warranty Exchange Service