Article Published Date : 2021-05-10
How do I change the intensity settings within the Sonicare app?
You can easily change your toothbrush intensity settings within the Sonicare app.
On the pre-brushing screen, tap the ^ button to expand the toothbrush settings. Tap Low, Medium, or High intensity on the top half of the screen.
- Open the Sonicare app.
- When you see a check mark on the update screen, your intensity has been successfully changed. Your new intensity will also be indicated on the handle.
- Tap the < arrow to start brushing with your new intensity.
Note: intensity settings are adjustable for your comfort. For optimal results, we recommend using the high intensity setting.
