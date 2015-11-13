Compatible with Apple iOS 7.0 and Android 4.4.2 mobile devices
What is a common complaint kids have about brushing their teeth? It’s boring. So we upped the fun factor by introducing interactive technology to keep kids engaged so they can develop healthy habits for life. They learn proper brushing technique and are trained for a full two minutes of brushing.
Connectivity creates an entirely different brushing experience. Kids receive guidance in real-time, along with rewards and achievement badges to keep them motivated. Parents can access a dashboard to track their child’s progress and set up custom milestones.
What toothbrush do dental professionals choose for their own children? In a survey of U.S. dental professionals, Sonicare For Kids was the clear favorite. 91% of dental professionals prefer Sonicare For Kids as their child’s primary toothbrush.¹
Philips Sonicare For Kids and the coaching app ease children into a twice-daily habit of brushing longer and better. No more begging or bargaining — just brushing.
A manual toothbrush is no match for Philips Sonicare For Kids. It’s the perfect way to start your youngest patients on their way to a healthy smile for life.
You may only see your youngest patients twice a year. And you don’t make house calls to ensure they’re brushing the right way. That’s where “Sparkly” training partner comes in.
