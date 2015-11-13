Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    A digital breakthrough 
    for little brushers
           

    Philips Sonicare For Kids is the only rechargeable power toothbrush for kids with Bluetooth® wireless technology that connects to an interactive coaching app.

     

    Compatible with Apple iOS 7.0 and Android 4.4.2 mobile devices

    Buy now

    Help kids learn to 
    brush independently

     

    Philips Sonicare For Kids and the coaching app ease children into a twice-daily habit of brushing longer and better. No more begging or bargaining — just brushing.

    98%

    98% of parents surveyed say it’s easier to get their kids to brush longer and better²

     

    ² Versus using a toothbrush without the app

     

    Parents can monitor their
    child's progress

    Monitor progress

    Proven to remove 
    more plaque

     

    A manual toothbrush is no match for Philips Sonicare For Kids. It’s the perfect way to start your youngest patients on their way to a healthy smile for life.

    75%

    Up to 75% more plaque removal in hard-to-reach places than a children’s manual toothbrush³

     

    ³ Milleman J, Putt M, Olson M, Master A, Jenkins W, Schmitt P, Strate J. International Pediatric Dent. 2009; 19:s1

     

     

    % Plaque Reduction

    Monitor progress
    video bannernew

    Meet your furry
    new assistant

    You may only see your youngest patients twice a year. And you don’t make house calls to ensure they’re brushing the right way. That’s where “Sparkly” training partner comes in.

     

    • Guides children through a series of educational games
    • Routine training increases over 60-day app lifespan
    • Builds habit of brushing independently for 2 minutes, 2x a day
    Sparkly your furry assistant
    Sonicare for kids posters

    Educating patients 
    and parents

    We have created a variety of materials to help you show your patients and their parents the benefits of brushing with the next-generation Sonicare For Kids and coaching app, including:

     

    • Take-home brochure
    • Poster
    • Counter card
    • Oral health information sheet
      To request more information please click below or contact one of our sales representatives at (800) 422-9448 (FREE).
    Learn more
