    Vision LED

    Interior lighting

    Lights that live on
      -{discount-value}

      Lights that live on

      The Philips Vision LED light has simply been designed to outlast your car! Replace your standard incandescent bulb with our long-lasting LEDs and illuminate your car interior with bright white light.

        Lights that live on

        Vision LED light last 12 years, guarenteed

        • 30 mm-LED
        • 6000 K white
        • For interior lighting

        Vision LED bulbs are made to fit and enjoy for longer

        The unique innovative design provides a high level of robustness and vibration resistance for up to 12 years lifespan. You will likely never have to replace your car lights again.

        Quicker light-up means greater driving safety

        Standard incandescent bulbs actually take a little time to light up. Vision LED lights turn on instantly. That means, when you brake, the vehicle behind you can react sooner. The instant-on response provided by Vision LED lights can significantly reduce braking distance.

        Similar light performance as conventional bulbs

        Vision LED light bulbs are the perfect replacement for your existing conventional incandescent bulbs. It provides a well-balanced light distribution, assuring a safe replacement.

        Corresponding to beam pattern of incandescent bulbs

        Philips Vision LEDs are tested in a variety of vehicles to meet the beam pattern of incandescent bulbs. Visit our car database to check the list of cars appropriate to use the product.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Application
          For interior lighting
          Color temperature
          White 6000K
          Lifespan
          12 years
          Voltage
          12  V
          Also fits
          6428, 12818, DE3021, Festoon
          Range
          Vision LED
          Type
          FestoonLED 30mm
          Wattage
          0.5  W

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Product highlight
          12 year lifetime

