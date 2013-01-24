Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Vision LED

    Interior lighting

    128016000KB1
    • Lights that live on Lights that live on Lights that live on
      -{discount-value}

      Vision LED Interior lighting

      128016000KB1

      Lights that live on

      The Philips Vision LED light has simply been designed to outlast your car! Replace your standard incandescent bulb with our long-lasting LEDs and illuminate your car interior with bright white light. See all benefits

      Vision LED Interior lighting

      Lights that live on

      The Philips Vision LED light has simply been designed to outlast your car! Replace your standard incandescent bulb with our long-lasting LEDs and illuminate your car interior with bright white light. See all benefits

      Lights that live on

      The Philips Vision LED light has simply been designed to outlast your car! Replace your standard incandescent bulb with our long-lasting LEDs and illuminate your car interior with bright white light. See all benefits

      Vision LED Interior lighting

      Lights that live on

      The Philips Vision LED light has simply been designed to outlast your car! Replace your standard incandescent bulb with our long-lasting LEDs and illuminate your car interior with bright white light. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all signaling-and-interior-lighting

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Vision LED

        Vision LED

        Interior lighting

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Lights that live on

        Vision LED lights last 12 years, guaranteed.

        • 38 mm-LED
        • 6000 K white
        • For interior lighting

        6000K white light

        The new Philips Vision LED interior lights provide a 6000K bright white light and a wide beam angle to illuminate your interior in style. This interior LED can be used for interior (dome light, trunk, glove compartment) and license plate lighting applications.

        12-year lifetime – guaranteed

        The Philips Vision LEDs are designed to outlast your car. They provide a perfect geometrical fit and their 12 year lifetime is simply unmatched.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Application
          For interior lighting
          Color temperature
          White 6000K
          Lifespan
          12 years
          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          0,5  W
          Also fits
          6411, 6451, 12866, 17314, DE3425, DE3423, DE3175, DE3022, Festoon
          Designation
          Festoon 38mm Vision White 6000K
          Range
          Vision LED
          Type
          FestoonLED 38mm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Lights that live on
          Product highlight
          12 years lifetime

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
            Back to top
            Back to top