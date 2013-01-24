Search terms
Lights that live on
The Philips Vision LED light has simply been designed to outlast your car! Replace your standard incandescent bulb with our long-lasting LEDs and illuminate your car interior with bright white light. See all benefits
The new Philips Vision LED interior lights provide a 6000K bright white light and a wide beam angle to illuminate your interior in style. This interior LED can be used for interior (dome light, trunk, glove compartment) and license plate lighting applications.
The Philips Vision LEDs are designed to outlast your car. They provide a perfect geometrical fit and their 12 year lifetime is simply unmatched.
