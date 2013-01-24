Home
      Vision LED Exterior lighting

      12838B2

      Lights that live on

      A breakthrough innovation for your car exterior lighting. Replace your standard car lights with our robust, street-legal Philips Vision LED lights, and you'll likely never have to replace them again. They are guaranteed to last 12 years.

      Vision LED Exterior lighting

      Lights that live on

      A breakthrough innovation for your car exterior lighting. Replace your standard car lights with our robust, street-legal Philips Vision LED lights, and you'll likely never have to replace them again. They are guaranteed to last 12 years. See all benefits

      Lights that live on

      A breakthrough innovation for your car exterior lighting. Replace your standard car lights with our robust, street-legal Philips Vision LED lights, and you'll likely never have to replace them again. They are guaranteed to last 12 years. See all benefits

      Vision LED Exterior lighting

      Lights that live on

      A breakthrough innovation for your car exterior lighting. Replace your standard car lights with our robust, street-legal Philips Vision LED lights, and you'll likely never have to replace them again. They are guaranteed to last 12 years. See all benefits

        Vision LED

        Vision LED

        Exterior lighting

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Lights that live on

        Vision LED lights last 12 years, guaranteed.

        • 7440LED
        • Red
        • Stop/Tail
        12-year lifetime – guaranteed

        12-year lifetime – guaranteed

        Replace your standard car lights with long-lasting Philips Vision LED lights. They’re a direct replacement for incandescent bulbs, and are resistant to extreme heat and high vibrations. These lights have been designed to outlast your car!

        First to market street-legal exterior LEDs

        First to market street-legal exterior LEDs

        Philips has tested Vision LEDs in a variety of vehicles to meet the DOT regulations and SAE standards. Visit our car database to check the list of cars appropriate to use the product.

        Quicker light-up means greater driving safety

        Standard incandescent bulbs actually take a little time to light up. Vision LED lights turn on instantly. That means, when you brake, the vehicle behind you can react sooner. The instant-on response provided by Vision LED lights can reduce braking distance by up to 20 ft. at a speed of 75 mph.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Application
          Stop light
          Color temperature
          Red
          Lifespan
          12 years
          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          2  W
          Also fits
          T20, W21W
          Designation
          7440 Vision LED Red
          Range
          Vision LED
          Type
          7440LED

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Lights that live on
          Product highlight
          • street legal LEDs
          • 12 years lifetime

