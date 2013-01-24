Search terms
Lights that live on
A breakthrough innovation for your car exterior lighting. Replace your standard car lights with our robust, street-legal Philips Vision LED lights, and you'll likely never have to replace them again. They are guaranteed to last 12 years. See all benefits
Replace your standard car lights with long-lasting Philips Vision LED lights. They’re a direct replacement for incandescent bulbs, and are resistant to extreme heat and high vibrations. These lights have been designed to outlast your car!
Philips has tested Vision LEDs in a variety of vehicles to meet the DOT regulations and SAE standards. Visit our car database to check the list of cars appropriate to use the product.
Standard incandescent bulbs actually take a little time to light up. Vision LED lights turn on instantly. That means, when you brake, the vehicle behind you can react sooner. The instant-on response provided by Vision LED lights can reduce braking distance by up to 20 ft. at a speed of 75 mph.
