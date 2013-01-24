Home
    ColorVision

    Blue car headlight bulb

    12972CVPBS2
    Restyle with light
      ColorVision Blue car headlight bulb

      12972CVPBS2

      Restyle with light

      ColorVision adds a touch of color to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative colored car bulbs are certified road legal, so you can customize your ride while still projecting safe white light.

      ColorVision Blue car headlight bulb

      Restyle with light

      ColorVision adds a touch of color to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative colored car bulbs are certified road legal, so you can customize your ride while still projecting safe white light. See all benefits

      Restyle with light

      ColorVision adds a touch of color to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative colored car bulbs are certified road legal, so you can customize your ride while still projecting safe white light. See all benefits

      ColorVision Blue car headlight bulb

      Restyle with light

      ColorVision adds a touch of color to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative colored car bulbs are certified road legal, so you can customize your ride while still projecting safe white light. See all benefits

        Restyle with light

        Add a touch of color

        • Type of lamp: H7
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V,55 W
        Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

        Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

        To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive

        Color your lights in blue, green, yellow or purple

        Color your lights in blue, green, yellow or purple

        Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalized touch of color to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customize your ride.

        Colored car lamps that are certified road legal

        Colored car lamps that are certified road legal

        ColorVision lamps comply with all ECE regulations and come with a certification card to prove they are road legal. Keep it with you in your car at all times.

        Designed for reflector optics for color customization

        Designed for reflector optics for color customization

        Philips ColorVision creates colored effects by reflecting light into the lamp optics. Switch on your headlamps and light up with a touch of color.

        React faster with more light

        React faster with more light

        Increased visibility is proven to help you react faster while driving. With 60% more light, ColorVision increases your visibility by 25 meters compared to standard lamps. Anticipate easier to any obstacles that might come your way.

        A new coating technology turns light into a touch of color

        A new coating technology turns light into a touch of color

        Thanks to a special coating on the lamps, Philips ColorVision adds a touch of color which is in line with European regulation. So you can customize your ride while still projecting safe white light

        Light up the road with 60% more white light

        Light up the road with 60% more white light

        Thanks to its technology, Philips ColorVision lights up the road with 60% more white light than any other standard lamp. So you see the road ahead more clearly, while your optics add a touch of color

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Type
          H7
          Range
          ColorVision
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Designation
          H7 ColorVision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Marking ECE
          E1 22Z
          Base
          PX26d

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1500 +-10%  lm
          Color temperature
          3350  K

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 400h

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12972CVPBS2
          Ordering code
          36810928

        • Packaging Data

          EAN3
          8727900368130
          EAN1
          8727900368109
          Packaging type
          S2

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          2
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Height
          12.8  cm
          Width
          4.7  cm
          Length
          11  cm

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.427  kg
          Height
          13.6  cm
          Length
          29  cm
          Width
          12  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Add a touch of colour

