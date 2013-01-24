Home
    Vision LED

    LED warning canceller

    18957B2
      Vision LED LED warning canceller

      18957B2

      Lights that live on

      Use Philips Vision LED warning canceller to remove the error signals (flashing, dash errors and faults) that may occur for some vehicles with CANbus control system when installing your LED bulb. See all benefits

      Use Philips Vision LED warning canceller to remove the error signals (flashing, dash errors and faults) that may occur for some vehicles with CANbus control system when installing your LED bulb.

      Lights that live on

      Use Philips Vision LED warning canceller to remove the error signals (flashing, dash errors and faults) that may occur for some vehicles with CANbus control system when installing your LED bulb.

      Use Philips Vision LED warning canceller to remove the error signals (flashing, dash errors and faults) that may occur for some vehicles with CANbus control system when installing your LED bulb.

        Lights that live on

        Vision LED lights last 12 years, guaranteed.

        • Type of lamp: 21W
        • Pack of: 2
        • 21 W

        Fits all cars

        In some vehicles that are equipped with a CANbus control system, the installation of LED bulbs may cause error signals on the dashboard.The Philips Vision LED 21W warning cancellers, avoids the error signals caused by the failure diagnostic of the CANbus system.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Application
          For stop & turn indicator
          Lifespan
          LED CANbus
          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          21  W
          Type
          LED warning canceller 21W
          Range
          Vision LED
          Technology
          LED CANbus

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Warning canceller
          Product highlight
          Removes error signals

