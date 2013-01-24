Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    GoPure

    Replacement filter for clean air system

    51001X1
    • For fresh and clean air in your car For fresh and clean air in your car For fresh and clean air in your car
      -{discount-value}

      GoPure Replacement filter for clean air system

      51001X1

      For fresh and clean air in your car

      Philips 3-stage filtration process removes up to 99% of in-car air pollutants, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

      GoPure Replacement filter for clean air system

      For fresh and clean air in your car

      Philips 3-stage filtration process removes up to 99% of in-car air pollutants, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

      For fresh and clean air in your car

      Philips 3-stage filtration process removes up to 99% of in-car air pollutants, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

      GoPure Replacement filter for clean air system

      For fresh and clean air in your car

      Philips 3-stage filtration process removes up to 99% of in-car air pollutants, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all car-air-purifier

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        GoPure

        GoPure

        Replacement filter for clean air system

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        For fresh and clean air in your car

        • HEPA/HESA dual filtration

        Cleans 99% of in-car air pollutants

        A pre-filter, HEPA filter and HESA filter eliminate 99.9% of 0.3µm harmful fine particles (incl. industry and exhaust fumes, dust, allergens, bacteria and viruses), and neutralizes 99% of toxic gaseous chemicals (incl. car interior plastics and upholstery). Thanks to the unique Philips GoPure technology combining HEPA and HESA filters, you can now enjoy pure air in your car.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Designation
          FIL301 ACA
          Color
          Black
          Technology
          Replacement filter

        • Replacement

          GoPure clean air system type
          GPC10GPX1, GPC20GPX1, 51008GPX1, 50996GPX1

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Fresh/healthy air in your car

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Back to top
            Back to top