    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    65BDL4510D/00
      Make it stand out with a fast Philips D-Line Professional 4K UHD display. Philips superb picture quality ensures true colors and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.

        Make it stand out with a fast Philips D-Line Professional 4K UHD display. Philips superb picture quality ensures true colors and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.
        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

        ADS wide-view panel display

        Be seen from any angle with ADS wide-view technology. Advanced Super Dimension Switch delivers faster on-display picture processing for smoother content transitions, remarkable image accuracy, and superior colour reproduction with 180 degree viewing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          64.5  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          163.8  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @60HZ
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.372 x 0.372 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 G Billion
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Panel technology
          ADS
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • Display Port1.2 (x1)
          • DVI-I (x 1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
          • USB 2.0 (x2)
          Video output
          • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          3.5mm jack
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          OPS

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 2160p, 24, 30, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50,60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1462.3  mm
          Set Height
          837.3  mm
          Set Depth
          68.9 (@Wall mount)/ 89.9 (@Handle)  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          57.57  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          32.96  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          2.71 inch(wall mount)/3.54 (@Handle)  inch
          Bezel width
          14.9 mm (Even bezel)
          Product weight (lb)
          61.29  lb
          Product weight
          27.8  kg
          VESA Mount
          400 (H) x 400(V) mm, M6

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • IR Loopthrough
          • DisplayPort
          • HDMI
          • RS232
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • RS232
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          135  W
          Consumption (Max)
          290 W
          Energy Label Class
          G

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          5 - 95% RH (No condensation)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • Quick start guide
          • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
          • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
          Included Accessories
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • Philips logo (x1)
          • Screws
          • USB Cover (x1)
          • AC Switch Cover

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • HEAAC
          • MPEG
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Video
          • MPEG
          • H.263
          • H.264
          • H.265
          • VP8

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Italian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • CB
          • CE
          • BSMI
          • CCC
          • FCC, Class A
          • RoHS
          • VCCI
          • CU
          • EMF
          • EnergyStar 8.0
          • ETL
          • PSB
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Quick start guide
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        • Remote Control & AAA Batteries

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

