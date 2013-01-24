Home
      CrystalVision ultra HID Car headlight bulb

85122CVS2

Brighter and whiter light

Upgrade your lights to Xenon CrystalVision ultra HIDs that deliver a color temperature of up to 5000K. The crisp bright white light provides a perfect color to match for your vehicle's exterior LED lights.

        • Brighter and whiter light

        Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

        The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style.

        See and be seen on the road

        The bright output and intense color adds more than just style. They provide superior light distribution, with a wide angle beam on the road so you can see and be seen better.

        Brighter and whiter light

        If you're a driver who believes the best is never good enough, Philips Xenon CrystalVision ultra HIDs are for you. The bulbs are noticeably whiter than standard Xenon HIDs and provide a perfect color match with LEDs.

        Compatible with popular car models

        Designed to be installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.

        Technical Specifications

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          85  V
          Wattage
          35  W

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          Up to 5000 K

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Brighter and whiter light
          Product highlight
          Cut through the darkness

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          85122CVS2
          Ordering code
          78720876

        • Outerpack information

          Height [in]
          2.3
          Length [in]
          4.2
          Width [in]
          4.2

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          46678720871
          Packaging type
          S2

        • Packed product information

          MOQ (for professionals)
          5
          Pack Quantity
          2

        • Product description

          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Base
          P32d -2
          Designation
          D2S CrystalVision ultra HID
          Designation LED Type
          D2SCVS2
          Range
          CrystalVision ultra HID
          Technology
          HID
          Type
          D2S
          Homologation DOT/SAE
          YES

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

