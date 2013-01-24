Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Brighter and whiter light
Upgrade your lights to Xenon CrystalVision ultra HIDs that deliver a color temperature of up to 5000K. The crisp bright white light provides a perfect color to match for your vehicle's exterior LED lights. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brighter and whiter light
Upgrade your lights to Xenon CrystalVision ultra HIDs that deliver a color temperature of up to 5000K. The crisp bright white light provides a perfect color to match for your vehicle's exterior LED lights. See all benefits
Brighter and whiter light
Upgrade your lights to Xenon CrystalVision ultra HIDs that deliver a color temperature of up to 5000K. The crisp bright white light provides a perfect color to match for your vehicle's exterior LED lights. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brighter and whiter light
Upgrade your lights to Xenon CrystalVision ultra HIDs that deliver a color temperature of up to 5000K. The crisp bright white light provides a perfect color to match for your vehicle's exterior LED lights. See all benefits
Car headlight bulb
Philips shop price
Total:
The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style.
The bright output and intense color adds more than just style. They provide superior light distribution, with a wide angle beam on the road so you can see and be seen better.
If you're a driver who believes the best is never good enough, Philips Xenon CrystalVision ultra HIDs are for you. The bulbs are noticeably whiter than standard Xenon HIDs and provide a perfect color match with LEDs.
Designed to be installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Marketing specifications
Ordering information
Outerpack information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Product description