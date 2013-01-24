Home
    Car coaxial speaker

    CSP530/00
    • Your mobile music theater Your mobile music theater Your mobile music theater
      Car coaxial speaker

      CSP530/00

      with 3-way stereo for vivid sound

      • 35W RMS power handling
      • Light polypropylene cone for clear sound delivery
      • Sensitive cloth surround for maximum sound details
      • Soft PEI dome tweeter for warm and textured tones
      • Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions
        Your mobile music theater

        Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP530. These 13cm 3-way speakers have peak power at 180W, and feature a light polypropylene cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy vivid music details in clear sound.
        Light polypropylene cone for clear sound delivery

        Light polypropylene cone for clear sound delivery

        Inside the speaker, a diaphragm sits on top of a voice coil to produce a signal waveform once an input signal is received. It transforms the signal wave into a sound wave. Polypropylene is one of the lightest plastics ever invented and is great material for speaker diaphragms due to its weight, high strength, stiffness and tolerance for high temperatures. These polypropylene cones deliver high quality music by reacting to even the smallest sound signal to produce clear, vivid sound.

        Sensitive cloth surround for maximum sound details

        Sensitive cloth surround for maximum sound details

        A highly sensitive cloth connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the cloth surround assembly brings the cone back into position to be ready to receive another sound signal. By doing so, the woofer can capture every signal with a minimum of distortion, giving you clear, smooth sound no matter how loud or how quiet the music is played.

        Soft PEI dome tweeter for warm and textured tones

        Soft PEI dome tweeter for warm and textured tones

        PEI (Polyetherimide) is ideal material for tweeter domes due to its light weight, high tensile strength, high stability and tolerance for high temperatures. Inside the tweeter, the small diaphragm (the dome opening) produces high frequency tones. These PEI domes can capture even the highest musical notes to make your music textured with warm, full-range treble. The dome shape also spreads the sound around so that you can hear the high notes from every seat in the car.

        Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

        Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

        Ferrite is a lightweight but strong material with a permanent and coherent magnetic field. It is the key speaker component that induces the movement of the voice coil and the diaphragm. When an input signal is received, the voice coil acts as an electromagnet that causes the woofer and tweeter diaphragm to either attract or repel. The ferrite magnet produces an even magnetic field for smooth diaphragm movement, ensuring sound output with lower distortion. Using such a stable and highly coercive magnet like ferrite, the voice coil can produce loud sounds while keeping the tone smooth.

        Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

        Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

        The speaker grille has been designed to give cars the look of luxury. Composed of two parts - a detachable metal mesh casing and a plastic ring, when installed over the speaker, it fully covers the tweeter dome and speaker cone. Hard and durable, it protects the speakers from accidental kicks and curious fingers, both of which can be damaging to their sound performance.

        Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions

        Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions.

        Fits perfectly in all 13cm speaker openings

        Fits perfectly in all 13cm speaker openings.

        Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals

        Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals.

        Sturdy polypropylene cone for all-weather performance

        Polypropylene is great material for speaker cone diaphragms due to its all-weather performance. When the weather is wet, the weight of the cone can increase; reducing its sensitivity. When the weather is hot, the cone (or only part of it) can expand and become larger. In both cases, the sound can become distorted. No matter what the weather, the sturdy polypropylene cones are not affected by these issues and they produce a clear, vivid sound every time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          35W
          Peak Music Power
          180W
          Frequency response
          45-30k  Hz
          Impedance
          4 Ohms

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker type
          Coaxial speaker
          Number of ways
          3-way
          Speaker size
          13cm (5.25")
          Number of Loudspeakers
          2

        • Woofer

          Diaphragm
          Cone
          Diaphragm material
          Polypropylene
          Surround
          Cloth
          Voice coil
          Single
          Voice coil material
          Copper
          Magnet
          Ferrite
          Damper
          Conex

        • Tweeter

          Size
          38mm (1-1/2" )
          Diaphragm
          Dome
          Diaphragm material
          PEI
          Magnet
          Neodynium

        • Accessories

          Speaker grille
          With metal net
          Quick start guide
          English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian
          Cables
          Speaker wires

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          159  mm
          Product height
          67  mm
          Product width
          159  mm
          Mounting depth
          47 mm
          Tweeter protrusion
          4 mm

