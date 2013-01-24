Home
    Series 3200

    Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP3241
    Overall Rating / 5
    • 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
      -{discount-value}

      Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines
      EP3241

      EP3241
      Overall Rating / 5

      5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*

      Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines

      5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

      5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

      Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines

      5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

        Series 3200

        Series 3200

        Fully automatic espresso machines

        5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

        LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

        • 5 Beverages
        • LatteGo
        • Glossy Black
        • Touch display
        Enjoy 5 coffees at your fingertips, including cappuccino

        Enjoy 5 coffees at your fingertips, including cappuccino

        Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a coffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

        Silky smooth milk froth thanks to high speed LatteGo system

        Silky smooth milk froth thanks to high speed LatteGo system

        Top your coffee off with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth. The LatteGo mixes milk and air at high speed in the round frothing chamber, then adds a splash-free, creamy layer of milk froth to your cup at just the right temperature.

        Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

        Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

        Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

        The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup*

        The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup*

        The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

        LatteGo is exceptionally easy to clean: 2 parts, no tubes

        LatteGo is exceptionally easy to clean: 2 parts, no tubes

        Our 2 parts milk system has no tubes or hidden parts and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds under tap* or in the dishwasher.

        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

        Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

        Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

        The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

        Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

        Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

        The new Aroma seal protects your favorite coffee beans and makes sure they preserve their original aroma over time, while reducing the grinder noise.

        Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

        Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

        For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

        Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

        The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.

        Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

        Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Measuring scoop
          • Water hardness test strip
          • AquaClean filter
          • LatteGo storage lid
          • Grease tube

        • Country of origin

          Designed in
          Italy
          Made in
          Romania

        • General specifications

          Ease of cleaning & maintenance
          AquaClean filter compatible
          Adjustable spout height
          85-145  mm
          Milk Solution
          LatteGo
          User Interface
          Touch screen display
          Dishwasher safe parts
          • Drip tray
          • LatteGo

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          ECO setting
          Yes
          Energy label
          A-class
          Power consumption brewing
          1500  W
          Recyclable packaging material
          >95  %

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity milk carafe
          0.26  L
          Capacity waste container
          12  servings
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Voltage
          120  V
          Color & Finishing
          • Black
          • Glossy black
          Cord length
          100  cm
          Filter compatibility
          AquaClean
          Waste container
          Frontal access
          Water tank
          Frontal access
          Weight of product
          8  kg
          Product dimensions
          246x371x433  mm
          Coffee bean capacity
          275  g
          Capacity water tank
          1.8  L
          Pump pressure
          15  bar

        • Customization

          Aroma Strength Settings
          3
          Grinder Settings
          12
          Pre Brew Aroma control
          Yes
          Temperature settings
          3
          Coffee and Milk Length
          Adjustable

        • Variety

          Beverages
          • Espresso
          • Hot water
          • Cappuccino
          • Coffee
          • Latte Macchiato
          • Americano
          Coffee Powder Option
          Yes
          Double Cup
          Yes
          Milk Double Cup
          No

        • Other features

          Removable brew group
          Yes
          Aroma Seal
          yes
          Guided descaling
          yes
          AquaClean
          Yes

              • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
              • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading one touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2017)
              • based on 70-82 °C
