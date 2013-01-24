Home
    GoPure Compact

    Automotive clean air system

    GPC20GPX1
      Enjoy fresh and clean air in your car with Philips GoPure Automotive Clean Air system. The Philips unique 3-stage filtration process removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

      Enjoy fresh and clean air in your car with Philips GoPure Automotive Clean Air system. The Philips unique 3-stage filtration process removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

        GP Compact 200
        With healthy air indicator
        3x better than ionizer

        3x better than ionizer

        HESA unique technology eliminates up to 99% of toxic gases and chemical pollutants: Interior plastics, car's upholstery.3x better tobacco smoke residue (nicotine) removal than ionizers: TUV Germany test based on DIN ISO/IEC 28360:2009-11 & DIN EN ISO 16000-9, calculated for 10 substances in 1M3 chamber

        3 air-quality level indication

        3 air-quality level indication

        Integrated air-particles sensor indicates current air quality: excellent (blue), fair (yellow), and poor (red)

        Automatic switch on/off, filter replacement indicator

        Automatic switch on/off, filter replacement indicator

        The GP Compact 200 features an automatic switch-on when you start the car, 3 speed settings to adjust filtration power and a filter LED warning to indicate that filter needs to be changed (the filter lasts 8 - 12 months, according to car usage).

        Removes up to 99% of fine particles & toxic gasses.

        Removes up to 99% of fine particles & toxic gasses.

        Thanks to the unique Philips GoPure technology combining HEPA and HESA filters, you can now enjoy pure air in your car. The 3-stage filtration process eliminates 99% of 0.3µm (PM2.5) harmful fine particles (incl. industry and exhaust fumes, dust, allergens, bacteria and viruses), and neutralizes 99% of toxic gaseous chemicals (incl. car interior plastics and upholstery)

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Automotive clean air system
          Designation
          GP Compact 200
          Color
          Grey Dark
          Noise level
          40 (Low) - 50 (High)  dB
          Air particle sensor
          Yes
          Air quality indicator (AQI)
          3 levels AQI
          Automatic On/Off
          Yes
          Filter replacement indicator
          Yes
          Filter type
          FIL301ACA
          Fragrance dispenser
          No
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Speed settings
          2 speeds
          Power
          3  W
          Voltage
          12  V
          Filter Lifetime
          350  hr
          Clean Air Delivery Rate
          10 m³/h

        • Accessories included

          Mounting accessories
          Attachment belt suction cup, anti-slide pads
          12v power cable length
          4m

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Localizer
          Expected benefits
          Localizer

