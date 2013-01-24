Search terms
For fresh and clean air in your car
Enjoy fresh and clean air in your car with Philips GoPure Automotive Clean Air system. The Philips unique 3-stage filtration process removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits
Automotive clean air system
HESA unique technology eliminates up to 99% of toxic gases and chemical pollutants: Interior plastics, car's upholstery.3x better tobacco smoke residue (nicotine) removal than ionizers: TUV Germany test based on DIN ISO/IEC 28360:2009-11 & DIN EN ISO 16000-9, calculated for 10 substances in 1M3 chamber
Integrated air-particles sensor indicates current air quality: excellent (blue), fair (yellow), and poor (red)
The GP Compact 200 features an automatic switch-on when you start the car, 3 speed settings to adjust filtration power and a filter LED warning to indicate that filter needs to be changed (the filter lasts 8 - 12 months, according to car usage).
Thanks to the unique Philips GoPure technology combining HEPA and HESA filters, you can now enjoy pure air in your car. The 3-stage filtration process eliminates 99% of 0.3µm (PM2.5) harmful fine particles (incl. industry and exhaust fumes, dust, allergens, bacteria and viruses), and neutralizes 99% of toxic gaseous chemicals (incl. car interior plastics and upholstery)
Product description
Accessories included
Marketing specifications