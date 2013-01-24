Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Menthol and vitamin enriched gel
NIVEA FOR MEN shaving gel (5 cartridges in each pack).
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Menthol and vitamin enriched gel
NIVEA FOR MEN shaving gel (5 cartridges in each pack).
Menthol and vitamin enriched gel
NIVEA FOR MEN shaving gel (5 cartridges in each pack).
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Menthol and vitamin enriched gel
NIVEA FOR MEN shaving gel (5 cartridges in each pack).
Shaving conditioner
Philips shop price
Total: