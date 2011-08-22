Home
    Rechargeable batteries

    LFH9154/00
    Record longer
      Rechargeable batteries

      LFH9154/00
      With rechargeable batteries

      Enjoy the full capacity over and over again
      NiMH technology for recharging multiple times
      Save the environment and money compared to other batteries
      The battery for Philips dictation recorders
        Record longer

        Benefit from long-lasting performance for your digital recorder. Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging up to 1000 times and makes replacement of the batteries almost unnecessary.

        Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

        The batteries of your Voice Tracer can be recharged using the power from your PC.

        NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

        Benefit from long-lasting battery power. Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging up to 1000 times and makes replacement of the batteries almost unnecessary.

        Save the environment and money compared to other batteries

        Batteries that help saving your money and the environment.

        The battery for Philips dictation recorders

        The genuine Philips battery offers you long-lasting performance for your digital recorder.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Philips Pocket Memo
          • LFH0588
          • LFH0955
          • LFH9370
          • LFH9375
          • LFH9380
          • LFH9500 series
          • LFH9600 series
          Philips Voice Tracer
          • LFH0642
          • LFH0646
          • LFH0652
          • LFH0862
          • LFH0882

        • Power

          Battery Capacity
          900 mAh
          Battery type
          AAA Nickel-Metal Hydride
          Battery voltage
          1,2  V

        • Package contents

          2 rechargeable batteries
          yes

        • Green specifications

          Chemical composition
          Nickel-Metal Hydride
          Heavy metals
          • Cd free
          • Hg free

