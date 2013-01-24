Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Telephone pickup microphone

    LFH9162/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Not a single word lost Not a single word lost Not a single word lost
      -{discount-value}

      Telephone pickup microphone

      LFH9162/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Not a single word lost

      The Telephone Pickup Microphone allows telephone conversations to be recorded easily. Just plug it into your voice recorder and put the earpiece into your ear. The Telephone Pickup Microphone captures both sides of the conversation.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Telephone pickup microphone

      Not a single word lost

      The Telephone Pickup Microphone allows telephone conversations to be recorded easily. Just plug it into your voice recorder and put the earpiece into your ear. The Telephone Pickup Microphone captures both sides of the conversation.

      Not a single word lost

      The Telephone Pickup Microphone allows telephone conversations to be recorded easily. Just plug it into your voice recorder and put the earpiece into your ear. The Telephone Pickup Microphone captures both sides of the conversation.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Telephone pickup microphone

      Not a single word lost

      The Telephone Pickup Microphone allows telephone conversations to be recorded easily. Just plug it into your voice recorder and put the earpiece into your ear. The Telephone Pickup Microphone captures both sides of the conversation.

      Similar products

      See all voice-recorder

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Telephone pickup microphone

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Not a single word lost

        Record your telephone conversations

        Comfortable in-ear experience

        The handy pickup microphone comes with soft and ergonomically shaped earplugs for an optimal user experience.

        Easy handling with retractable cord

        The practical retractable cord makes the handling of the pickup microphone a pleasure.

        Plug-in-power system requires no batteries

        No batteries required. Just plug-in and use instantly.

        Simple plug-and-play installation

        Convenient and simple plug-and-play installation.

        Suitable for all telephones

        The Telephone Pickup Microphone is suitable for all telephones including cell phones, home phones or pay phones and therefore allows you to record all your important conversations without an adapter.

        Super-sensitive microphone

        The Super-sensitive microphone captures every spoken word in an outstanding quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.1 m/43.3 in.
          Connector
          • mono
          • 3.5 mm

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          50-20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          approx. 2.2 kOhm @ 1 kHz
          Sensitivity
          -35 dB @ 1 kHz
          Type
          electret condenser microphone
          Directivity
          omnidirectional

        • Green specifications

          Compliant to 2002/95/EC (RoHS)
          yes
          Lead-free soldered product
          yes

        • Accessories

          2 ear cushions
          yes
          Adapter cable (3.5 to 2.5 mm)
          yes
          Pouch
          yes

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          black/silver

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top
            Back to top