    Not a single word lost
      Not a single word lost

      The clip-on microphone is a omnidirectional condenser microphone for recording situations where discreet and hands-free operation is required. Its high pick-up sensitivity provides excellent recording quality.

      Not a single word lost

      The clip-on microphone is a omnidirectional condenser microphone for recording situations where discreet and hands-free operation is required. Its high pick-up sensitivity provides excellent recording quality.

      Not a single word lost

      The clip-on microphone is a omnidirectional condenser microphone for recording situations where discreet and hands-free operation is required. Its high pick-up sensitivity provides excellent recording quality.

      Not a single word lost

      The clip-on microphone is a omnidirectional condenser microphone for recording situations where discreet and hands-free operation is required. Its high pick-up sensitivity provides excellent recording quality.

        Not a single word lost

        Maximize your recording options

        A tie clip keeps the microphone always in place

        With the handy clip, the microphone can easily be attached to collars, ties or other clothing. Just plug it into your Digital Pocket Memo or Voice Tracer. No other installation is necessary.

        Condenser microphone for superb recording quality

        The sensitive electret condenser picks up every acoustic details for perfect sound reproduction and studio quality.

        A perfect companion for your mobile recorder

        The handy plug-in microphone turns your mobile voice recorder into an interviewing microphone.

        Durable materials enhance quality for extended use

        Durable and premium quality materials qualify the handsfree headset for extended use.

        Optimal results with a total Philips solution

        The total Philips solution will produce outstanding results in all situations.

        Wind shield reduces unwanted noise

        The included wind shield greatly improves sound quality by preventing unwanted and disturbing noise.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          • mono
          • 3.5 mm

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          50-20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          approx. 2.2 kOhm @ 1 kHz
          Sensitivity
          -66 dB ± 3 dB @ 1 kHz
          Type
          electret condenser microphone
          Directivity
          omnidirectional
          Standard operating voltage
          1.5 V

        • Green specifications

          Compliant to 2002/95/EC (RoHS)
          yes
          Lead-free soldered product
          yes

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug (3.5 to 2.5 mm)
          yes
          Tie clip
          yes
          Wind shield
          yes

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          Black

