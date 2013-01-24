Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE2631/27
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Colour Match Colour Match Colour Match
      -{discount-value}

      In-Ear Headphones

      SHE2631/27
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Colour Match

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, and natural sound.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      In-Ear Headphones

      Colour Match

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, and natural sound.

      Colour Match

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, and natural sound.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      In-Ear Headphones

      Colour Match

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, and natural sound.

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        In-Ear Headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Colour Match

        Distinctive colour for matching

        15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

        15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

        Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        Neodymium magnet enhances bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

        Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          106 dB
          Speaker diameter
          15 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.0 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome plated
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.315  kg
          Gross weight
          0.694  lb
          Height
          8.1  cm
          Height
          3.2  inch
          Length
          8.3  inch
          Length
          21  cm
          Nett weight
          0.212  lb
          Nett weight
          0.096  kg
          Tare weight
          0.219  kg
          Tare weight
          0.483  lb
          Width
          18.7  cm
          Width
          7.4  inch
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 14929 5
          Number of consumer packagings
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          3.655  lb
          Gross weight
          1.658  kg
          Height
          20.2  cm
          Height
          8.0  inch
          Length
          15.6  inch
          Length
          39.6  cm
          Nett weight
          0.847  lb
          Nett weight
          0.384  kg
          Tare weight
          1.274  kg
          Tare weight
          2.809  lb
          Width
          9.1  inch
          Width
          23.2  cm
          GTIN
          2 06 09585 14929 2
          Number of consumer packagings
          24

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3.2  cm
          Depth
          1.3  inch
          Gross weight
          0.066  lb
          Gross weight
          0.03  kg
          Height
          17.6  cm
          Height
          6.9  inch
          Nett weight
          0.035  lb
          Nett weight
          0.016  kg
          Tare weight
          0.014  kg
          Tare weight
          0.031  lb
          Width
          5.3  cm
          Width
          2.1  inch
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          UPC
          6 09585 14929 8

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top
            Back to top