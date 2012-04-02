Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3590WT/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
      -{discount-value}

      In-Ear Headphones

      SHE3590WT/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Extra bass

      The ultra small in-ear headphone design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $14.99

      In-Ear Headphones

      Extra bass

      The ultra small in-ear headphone design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. See all benefits

      Extra bass

      The ultra small in-ear headphone design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $14.99

      In-Ear Headphones

      Extra bass

      The ultra small in-ear headphone design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        In-Ear Headphones

        In-Ear Headphones

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Extra bass

        Compact earphones with soft caps

        • White
        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

        To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Width
          5  cm
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Depth
          2.7  cm
          Nett weight
          0.013  kg
          Gross weight
          0.03  kg
          Tare weight
          0.017  kg
          EAN
          69 23410 71371 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          37.5  cm
          Width
          17.9  cm
          Height
          13.9  cm
          Nett weight
          0.312  kg
          Gross weight
          1.127  kg
          Tare weight
          0.815  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71371 5
          Number of consumer packagings
          24

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          18.1  cm
          Width
          8.1  cm
          Height
          6  cm
          Nett weight
          0.039  kg
          Gross weight
          0.125  kg
          Tare weight
          0.086  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 71371 2
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          12 - 23 500  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          103  dB
          Type
          Dynamic

        What's in the box?

        Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

        Other items in the box

        • 3 sizes ear caps transparent

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us
            Best Online Shop 2023 award
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.