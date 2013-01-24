Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Dynamic bass
Headphone with classic headband design together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells make you feel so comfortable even for long listening sessions.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Dynamic bass
Headphone with classic headband design together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells make you feel so comfortable even for long listening sessions.
Dynamic bass
Headphone with classic headband design together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells make you feel so comfortable even for long listening sessions.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Dynamic bass
Headphone with classic headband design together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells make you feel so comfortable even for long listening sessions.
Headband headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Compact for wearing comfort yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 30 mm speaker driver is a perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.
The whole earshells of these Philips headphones are completely cushioned with soft foams. You will feel so comfortable that you can hardly notice you are wearing it.
More user-friendly rotatable earshells design for getting background sound easily
3 simple & easy steps to become real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you take your music anywhere
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton