Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones with mic

    SHL5605BK/28
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Clear, natural sound immersion Clear, natural sound immersion Clear, natural sound immersion
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Headphones with mic

      SHL5605BK/28
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      with MusicSeal to keep your music yours

      • Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone
      • Finely tuned 40mm drivers deliver clear and natural sound
      • MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself
      • On-ear isolating cushions block out the city’s noise
      • Soft fabric headband for comfortable listening on the move
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.99

      Headphones with mic

      with MusicSeal to keep your music yours

      • Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone
      • Finely tuned 40mm drivers deliver clear and natural sound
      • MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself
      • On-ear isolating cushions block out the city’s noise
      • Soft fabric headband for comfortable listening on the move
      See all benefits

      with MusicSeal to keep your music yours

      • Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone
      • Finely tuned 40mm drivers deliver clear and natural sound
      • MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself
      • On-ear isolating cushions block out the city’s noise
      • Soft fabric headband for comfortable listening on the move
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.99

      Headphones with mic

      with MusicSeal to keep your music yours

      • Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone
      • Finely tuned 40mm drivers deliver clear and natural sound
      • MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself
      • On-ear isolating cushions block out the city’s noise
      • Soft fabric headband for comfortable listening on the move
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Headband

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headphones with mic

        Headphones with mic

        Total:

        Clear, natural sound immersion

        Inspired by New York and its smart-casual street style, the CitiScape Downtown lets you keep it real with ease. MusicSeal keeps your music to yourself, while light spring-steel with soft foam cushions ensure perfect comfort.
        Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

        Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

        Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It’s a breeze staying connected with your music – and with the people who matter most to you.

        Finely tuned 40mm drivers deliver clear and natural sound

        Finely tuned 40mm drivers deliver clear and natural sound

        Immerse in crystal clear sound infused with natural warmth, thanks to finely tuned 40mm drivers. Backed by Philips' heritage in sound excellence, your CitiScape headphones are carefully engineered to reproduce clean, detailed yet natural sound for truly captivating music enjoyment on the move.

        MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself

        MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself

        Whether you’re listening to the gnashing guitar riffs of a funk metal band or the lilting soprano of an opera diva, MusicSeal ensures that your CitiScape headphones lets you keep your favorite music all to yourself. With double layered walls within the earshell and secure edges between the headphone cushions and housing, this innovative feature seals in every beat. At the same time, ambient noise is prevented from seeping through and disrupting your music enjoyment.

        On-ear isolating cushions block out the city’s noise

        On-ear isolating cushions block out the city’s noise

        Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise with on-ear sound isolating cushions. The incredibly soft ear cushions enclose the speakers around your ears for long-lasting wearing comfort. You will be able to clearly discern and enjoy all the sound details in your favorite music.

        Flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

        Flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

        Say goodbye to wrestling with knotted and messy cables in and out of your bag. Your CitiScape headphones’ flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable stays kink- and knot-free – always. Now you can focus on what matters most, like enjoying your music with ease wherever you go.

        Memory foam cushions keep you comfortably immersed in music

        Memory foam cushions keep you comfortably immersed in music

        Ultra-soft and supple memory foam cushions of these Philips headphones hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely to form a perfect seal. Not only is it designed to ensure the best possible fit – whatever your head shape, it also lets you immerse in music enjoyment for extended periods of time. In fact, it is so comfortable, you may even forget that you have them on.

        Soft fabric headband for comfortable listening on the move

        Soft fabric headband for comfortable listening on the move

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          18 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          102 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Compatible with:
          iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Depth
          8  cm
          Gross weight
          0,398  kg
          Height
          20  cm
          Nett weight
          0,174  kg
          Tare weight
          0,224  kg
          Width
          19,5  cm
          Depth
          3,1  inch
          Gross weight
          0,877  lb
          Height
          7,9  inch
          Nett weight
          0,384  lb
          Tare weight
          0,493  lb
          UPC
          6 09585 22221 2
          Width
          7,7  inch
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Gross weight
          1,39  kg
          Height
          24  cm
          Length
          26,5  cm
          Nett weight
          0,522  kg
          Tare weight
          0,868  kg
          Width
          21,5  cm
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 22221 9
          Gross weight
          3,065  lb
          Height
          9,4  inch
          Length
          10,4  inch
          Nett weight
          1,151  lb
          Tare weight
          1,914  lb
          Width
          8,5  inch

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          3,0  inch
          Depth
          7,5  cm
          Height
          18,5  cm
          Height
          7,3  inch
          Weight
          0,174  kg
          Weight
          0,384  lb
          Width
          6,9  inch
          Width
          17,5  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.