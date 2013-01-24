Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Change your caps with one of the included designs
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Change your caps with one of the included designs
Change your caps with one of the included designs
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Change your caps with one of the included designs
Headband headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones great for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.
Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.
Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The headphone is designed to be folded flat, so that it fits in your travel bag easily.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
The speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitve yet powerful element that enables superior power output, delivers high-fidelity sound without any audible distortion.
The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in a matching fabric with the ear cushions allow snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.
Choose one of the three interchangeable earpiece cap sets, each with different styling and colours, to suit your taste and mood.
Product dimensions
Sound
Connectivity
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton