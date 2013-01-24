Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Superb sound experience
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Superb sound experience
Superb sound experience
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Superb sound experience
Headband headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
The slim, lightweight stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.
The newly innovated FloatingCushion design allows for full multi-directional, auto-adjustment of the cushions, without the need of the traditional C-hinge construction. This results in a seamless design, which ensure optimum stabilitiy by applying an evenly distributed pressure force onto the user's head and ears. Therefore creating a strong owneable story with regards to comfort and fit.
The ear cushions are very soft, and enclose the speakers around the ears to create great sound. With very little pressure on the ears, you can use the headphones comfortably for long periods.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Easy-to-fold design is compact enough to take your music anywhere
Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
Sound
Connectivity
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton