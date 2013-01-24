  • Free shipping

  • 2-5 business day delivery

  • 30 days return guarantee

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headband headphones

    SHL9300/28
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Perfect fit, rich bass Perfect fit, rich bass Perfect fit, rich bass
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Headband headphones

      SHL9300/28
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Superb sound experience

      • 40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion
      • Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity
      • Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort
      • FloatingCushion design allows auto-adjustment of earshells
      • Super-soft ear cushions for hours of comfort

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $49.99

      Headband headphones

      Superb sound experience

      • 40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion
      • Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity
      • Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort
      • FloatingCushion design allows auto-adjustment of earshells
      • Super-soft ear cushions for hours of comfort

      Superb sound experience

      • 40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion
      • Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity
      • Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort
      • FloatingCushion design allows auto-adjustment of earshells
      • Super-soft ear cushions for hours of comfort

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $49.99

      Headband headphones

      Superb sound experience

      • 40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion
      • Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity
      • Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort
      • FloatingCushion design allows auto-adjustment of earshells
      • Super-soft ear cushions for hours of comfort

      Similar products

      See all On-ear

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headband headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Perfect fit, rich bass

        Ultra lightweight, foldable headband headphones for superior sound. The large 40mm studio-grade speakers create detailed sound, with the FloatingCushions that allow for full multi-directional adjustment of earshells to ensure ultimate fit.

        40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

        The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort

        The slim, lightweight stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

        FloatingCushion design allows auto-adjustment of earshells

        The newly innovated FloatingCushion design allows for full multi-directional, auto-adjustment of the cushions, without the need of the traditional C-hinge construction. This results in a seamless design, which ensure optimum stabilitiy by applying an evenly distributed pressure force onto the user's head and ears. Therefore creating a strong owneable story with regards to comfort and fit.

        Super-soft ear cushions for hours of comfort

        The ear cushions are very soft, and enclose the speakers around the ears to create great sound. With very little pressure on the ears, you can use the headphones comfortably for long periods.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Compact fold design let you take your music anywhere

        Easy-to-fold design is compact enough to take your music anywhere

        24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

        Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          18 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          102 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.5 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          4.5  cm
          Depth
          1.8  inch
          Gross weight
          0.24051  kg
          Gross weight
          0.530  lb
          Height
          19.5  cm
          Height
          7.7  inch
          Nett weight
          0.212  lb
          Nett weight
          0.09631  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Tare weight
          0.318  lb
          Tare weight
          0.1442  kg
          UPC
          6 09585 21203 9
          Width
          7.7  inch
          Width
          19.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.9337  kg
          Gross weight
          2.058  lb
          Height
          9.0  inch
          Height
          22.9  cm
          Length
          8.5  inch
          Length
          21.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.28893  kg
          Nett weight
          0.637  lb
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          1.421  lb
          Tare weight
          0.64477  kg
          Width
          16.2  cm
          Width
          6.4  inch
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 21203 6

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top
            Back to top