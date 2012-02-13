Home
      State of the art sound, unrivaled durability

      • Adjustable fit
      • Soft fabric headband cover for extra comfort
      • Engineered with safe release cans to withstand hard impacts
      • Ultra flexible TR90 headband
      • Tough tangle-free cable with reinforced connectors
      See all benefits

      O'Neill THE CONSTRUCT headband headphones

      State of the art sound, unrivaled durability

      • Adjustable fit
      • Soft fabric headband cover for extra comfort
      • Engineered with safe release cans to withstand hard impacts
      • Ultra flexible TR90 headband
      • Tough tangle-free cable with reinforced connectors
      See all benefits

      State of the art sound, unrivaled durability

      • Adjustable fit
      • Soft fabric headband cover for extra comfort
      • Engineered with safe release cans to withstand hard impacts
      • Ultra flexible TR90 headband
      • Tough tangle-free cable with reinforced connectors
      See all benefits

      O'Neill THE CONSTRUCT headband headphones

      State of the art sound, unrivaled durability

      • Adjustable fit
      • Soft fabric headband cover for extra comfort
      • Engineered with safe release cans to withstand hard impacts
      • Ultra flexible TR90 headband
      • Tough tangle-free cable with reinforced connectors
      See all benefits

        The Construct

        Extremely tough headset with dynamic sound. This is a headphone for those who work and play hard. Explosive sound with deep bass and one of the toughest headphones around. Super flexible TR90 headband and the strongest cables.
        Microphone, volume and track control for mobile phone

        Microphone, volume and track control for mobile phone

        Remote and mic for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Palm, Samsung

        Super soft, isolating ear cushions

        Super soft, isolating ear cushions

        Super soft, isolating ear cushions

        Metal ring around earcan to protect driver

        Metal ring around earcan to protect driver

        Metal ring around earcan to protect driver

        Dynamic 40mm drivers deliver crisp sound and deep bass

        Dynamic 40mm drivers deliver crisp sound and deep bass

        Engineered with safe release cans to withstand hard impacts

        Engineered with safe release cans to withstand hard impacts

        Ultra flexible TR90 headband

        Ultra flexible TR90 headband

        Tough tangle-free cable with reinforced connectors

        Tough tangle-free cable with reinforced connectors

        Adjustable fit

        Adjustable headband and rotating cushions to get the perfect fit each time

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          17 - 23 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          single-sided cable
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          UPC
          6 09585 22229 8
          Depth
          9  cm
          Gross weight
          0.62  kg
          Height
          23.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.234  kg
          Tare weight
          0.386  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          3.5  inch
          Gross weight
          1.367  lb
          Height
          9.3  inch
          Nett weight
          0.516  lb
          Tare weight
          0.851  lb
          Width
          7.7  inch
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.1  kg
          Height
          21.4  cm
          Length
          29.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.702  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          1.398  kg
          Width
          24.2  cm
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 22229 5
          Gross weight
          4.63  lb
          Height
          8.4  inch
          Length
          11.6  inch
          Nett weight
          1.548  lb
          Tare weight
          3.082  lb
          Width
          9.5  inch

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          3.0  inch
          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Height
          20  cm
          Height
          7.9  inch
          Weight
          0.234  kg
          Weight
          0.516  lb
          Width
          5.9  inch
          Width
          15  cm

