    O'Neill

    THE STRETCH headband headphone with mic

    SHO9567WT/28
    O'Neill
    O'Neill
      O'Neill THE STRETCH headband headphone with mic

      SHO9567WT/28
      Flexible and tough

      • Auto fit cushioned headband
      • Cable stress relief to prevent breakage
      • Sound isolating super soft ear cushions
      • Dynamic 40mm drivers deliver deep, dynamic bass
      • Super stretch headband for enhanced durability
      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $89.99

        The Stretch

        The auto-fitting Stretch sets a new standard for durable high-def sound on the go. These robust bad boys are both super-flexible and super tough, while deluxe cushioning ensures 5-star comfort.
        Cable stress relief to prevent breakage

        Cable stress relief to prevent breakage

        Inspired by the latest in ski technology the cable quickly disconnects from the headband whenever the cable is caught. Simply reconnect the cable to the cable stress relief of the headphone and you can continue enjoying your music.

        Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

        Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

        The deluxe super soft ear cushions enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

        Super stretch headband for enhanced durability

        Super stretch headband for enhanced durability

        The headband is constructed with a high grade nylon TR55 superstretch polymer ensuring these headphones are extremely tough and flexible.

        Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors

        Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors

        Thanks to the tough tangle-free fabric cable and reinforced connectors these headphones are built to stand up to the wear and tear of your active lifestyle.

        Mic, volume and track control for iPhone/ iPod/ iPad

        Mic, volume and track control for iPhone/ iPod/ iPad

        Mic, volume and track control for iPhone/iPod/iPad.

        Auto fit cushioned headband

        Thanks to the clever construction and stretchable inner band The Stretch self adjusts to fit every head perfectly each time.

        Dynamic 40mm drivers deliver deep, dynamic bass

        With dynamic 40mm drivers these headphones deliver a crystal clear sound experience coupled with a bass thumping performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          7,5  cm
          Depth
          3,0  inch
          Height
          19,5  cm
          Height
          7,7  inch
          Weight
          0,159  kg
          Weight
          0,351  lb
          Width
          17  cm
          Width
          6,7  inch

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Singled-sided cable
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Number of products included
          1
          UPC
          6 09585 19456 4
          Depth
          9  cm
          Depth
          3,5  inch
          Gross weight
          0,5  kg
          Gross weight
          1,102  lb
          Height
          21,5  cm
          Height
          8,5  inch
          Nett weight
          0,353  lb
          Nett weight
          0,16  kg
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Tare weight
          0,749  lb
          Tare weight
          0,34  kg
          Width
          19,5  cm
          Width
          7,7  inch

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 06 09585 19456 1
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Gross weight
          3,924  lb
          Gross weight
          1,78  kg
          Height
          8,4  inch
          Height
          21,4  cm
          Length
          29,5  cm
          Length
          11,6  inch
          Nett weight
          0,48  kg
          Nett weight
          1,058  lb
          Tare weight
          2,866  lb
          Tare weight
          1,30  kg
          Width
          24,2  cm
          Width
          9,5  inch

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes

