    O'Neill THE SPECKED in ear headphones

    SHO9570PB/10
    O'Neill
      -{discount-value}

      O'Neill THE SPECKED in ear headphones

      SHO9570PB/10

      The Specked

      Despite its compact size this headphone is truly specked. The 9mm drivers deliver an explosive sound performance whilst the three interchangeable & differently sized ear sleeves deliver a secure fit with enhanced sound isolation.

        The Specked

        Sound isolating and durable

        • O'Neill
        • Black & Purple
        Powerful 9mm drivers deliver a deep, dynamic bass

        Powerful 9mm drivers deliver a deep, dynamic bass

        With powerful 9mm drivers these headphones deliver a balanced sound experience coupled with a punchy bass performance.

        Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors

        Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors

        Thanks to the tough tangle-free fabric cable and reinforced connectors these headphones are built to stand up to the wear and tear of your active lifestyle.

        Sound isolating soft ear sleeves

        Sound isolating soft ear sleeves

        The deluxe ear sleeves enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

        3 sizes of ear sleeves for a customized fit

        Three sizes of soft ear sleeves enable you to customize the Philips headphones to fit to your ears.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          6 - 23 500  Hz
          Impedance
          16
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          105  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          symmetrical
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 23410 70970 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Depth
          3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.067  kg
          Height
          16.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.012  kg
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.055  kg
          Width
          9  cm
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 60206 2
          Gross weight
          2.292  kg
          Height
          24.8  cm
          Length
          37.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.288  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          2.004  kg
          Width
          22.7  cm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 60207 9
          Gross weight
          0.243  kg
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Length
          17.6  cm
          Nett weight
          0.036  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.207  kg
          Width
          10.2  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          2.55  cm
          Height
          2.35  cm
          Weight
          0.012  kg
          Width
          1.22  cm

