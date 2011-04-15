Home
    O'Neill

    THE SPECKED in ear headset

    SHO9575GW/28
    O'Neill
    O'Neill
    • The Specked The Specked The Specked
      -{discount-value}

      O'Neill THE SPECKED in ear headset

      SHO9575GW/28
      Sound isolating and durable

      • Powerful 9mm drivers deliver a deep, dynamic bass
      • Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors
      • 3 sizes of ear sleeves for a customized fit
      • Sound isolating soft ear sleeves
      • Universal mic, volume and track control*

      Suggested retail price: $49.99

        The Specked

        Despite its compact size this headphone is truly specked. The 9mm drivers deliver an explosive sound performance whilst the three interchangeable & differently sized ear sleeves deliver a secure fit with enhanced sound isolation.
        Powerful 9mm drivers deliver a deep, dynamic bass

        Powerful 9mm drivers deliver a deep, dynamic bass

        With powerful 9mm drivers these headphones deliver a balanced sound experience coupled with a punchy bass performance.

        Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors

        Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors

        Thanks to the tough tangle-free fabric cable and reinforced connectors these headphones are built to stand up to the wear and tear of your active lifestyle.

        Sound isolating soft ear sleeves

        Sound isolating soft ear sleeves

        The deluxe ear sleeves enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

        3 sizes of ear sleeves for a customized fit

        Three sizes of soft ear sleeves enable you to customize the Philips headphones to fit to your ears.

        Universal mic, volume and track control*

        Remote and mic for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Nokia, Palm, Samsung, Sony Ericsson

        Extra 3.5mm plug for Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Samsung

        Extra 3.5mm stereo connector for Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Samsung

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          6 - 23 500  Hz
          Impedance
          16
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          105  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          symmetrical
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Remote and mic compatilbe with
          Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Nokia, Palm, Samsung, Sony Ericsson
          *Track control compatible with
          iPhone 3GS, iPhone4

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Number of products included
          1
          UPC
          6 09585 21402 6
          Depth
          3  cm
          Depth
          1,2  inch
          Gross weight
          0,07  kg
          Gross weight
          0,154  lb
          Height
          17,2  cm
          Height
          6,8  inch
          Nett weight
          0,123  lb
          Nett weight
          0,056  kg
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Tare weight
          0,031  lb
          Tare weight
          0,014  kg
          Width
          9,5  cm
          Width
          3,7  inch

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2,426  kg
          Gross weight
          5,348  lb
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 21402 3
          Height
          37,5  cm
          Height
          14,8  inch
          Length
          24,8  cm
          Length
          9,8  inch
          Nett weight
          1,344  kg
          Nett weight
          2,963  lb
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          1,082  kg
          Tare weight
          2,385  lb
          Width
          8,9  inch
          Width
          22,7  cm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0,258  kg
          Gross weight
          0,568  lb
          GTIN
          2 06 09585 21402 0
          Height
          17,6  cm
          Height
          6,9  inch
          Length
          10,5  cm
          Length
          4,1  inch
          Nett weight
          0,168  kg
          Nett weight
          0,370  lb
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0,090  kg
          Tare weight
          0,198  lb
          Width
          4,0  inch
          Width
          10,2  cm

