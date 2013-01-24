Search terms
When no water is drawn from the water tank of your Philips/Saeco espresso machine, it is because air is trapped in the machine and blocking the water supply. Check out below on how you can solve this, as well as other possible causes and solutions.
It is possible that the water tank is not placed properly into the machine, which no water will be drawn out.
Follow the steps below to remove trapped air for your espresso machine:
If you use an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure the filter is prepared and correct installed for use:
Note: If you have been using the AquaClean water filter for more than 3 months, replace the filter, as the filter might be clogged.
When the hot water spout got clogged, remove the outer part of the panarello/classic milk frother and check if the spout is clogged with lime-scale (white particles in or around the spout).
If there is a build-up lime-scale, use some descaling solution to remove it.
If these solutions do not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.