  • Due to a technical issue, our online shop is currently unavailable. In the meantime, please visit one of our retail partners to purchase our products.

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Support

    How do I brush my teeth using the Sonicare app?

    Published on 04 June 2026

    The Sonicare app works with all Philips connected toothbrushes. Follow the brushing instructions below or view the instructional video. 

    1. Open the Sonicare app.  

    1. Connect your toothbrush to the app. 

    1. Place your toothbrush on your teeth as indicated in the app. 

    1. Start brushing to activate the guided brushing feature. 

    1. Follow the instructions in the app. Limit the amount of movement for the best results. 

    1. Your toothbrush will turn off automatically after finishing the complete brushing cycle. 
       

    The app will give you the insights that you can use to improve your brushing habits. 

    Play Pause
    Looking for something else?

    Discover all Philips Support options

    Support Homepage

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:

    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Online Store Support
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    About Philips
    Contact us
    Best Online Shop 2024 award
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.