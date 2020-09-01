Back
There is a new app Philips app available for Shaving and Styling. Whether you’re looking for advice on how to grow a new beard or mustache style, or simply want to find out more about how to take care of your hair and skin, the GroomTribe app is packed with advice to help you get the most out of your grooming routine. Read on to find out more.

Introducing GroomTribe

 

Available for iOS and Android, GroomTribe combines Philips’ 80 years’ worth of shaving know-how with the professional expertise of barbers and dermatologists to create the only men’s grooming app you’ll ever need. Free to download and available for both iOS and Android, thousands of guys around the world have already made our app a part of their shaving and beard styling routines.
grrom-tribe

Get the style you’ve always wanted

 

With GroomTribe’s “My Style” feature, you can check out a range of styles, discover which one best suits you, and be guided through the steps required to make it a reality. Additionally, you’ll also receive guidance on how to keep your new beard or mustache looking good in the long term.

Great-looking facial hair doesn’t just happen by accident, but there’s no magic formula either. GroomTribe cuts through the hype and the marketing jargon and just gives you the information you’ll need to get a mustache or beard that you can wear with pride. 
It’s time to get started. With GroomTribe, your own personal beard stylist is only a few clicks away. 
