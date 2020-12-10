Publication Date: 10 December 2020

Update Date: 10 December 2020



Philips is currently monitoring developments related to recent reports of a security breach affecting U.S. security firm FireEye.

At this time, Philips does not utilize services from FireEye. Our global security teams are analyzing updates from FireEye regarding its cybersecurity tools that may have been compromised, and their potential relation to known security vulnerabilities.



Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our solutions. The company is a recognized leader in health technology cybersecurity. As part of the global Philips Product Security Policy, the company conducts extensive, ongoing analysis of our solutions, often in collaboration with customers, researchers, and government agencies.