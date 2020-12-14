Publication Date: 14 December 2020

Update Date: 14 December 2020



Philips is currently monitoring developments related to recent reports of a security breach affecting the SolarWinds Orion Platform software.



Our global security teams are analyzing updates from SolarWinds, in the event that this issue may potentially be related to known security vulnerabilities.



Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our solutions. The company is a recognized leader in health technology cybersecurity. As part of the global Philips Product Security Policy, the company conducts extensive, ongoing analysis of our solutions, often in collaboration with customers, researchers, and government agencies.