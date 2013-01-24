American Association of Critical-Care Nurses
National Teaching Institute 2020
Tuesday, May 5
Class Code
10:45am
Malignant hyperthermia: what the ICU needs to know
Jill Ley MS, RN, CNS, FAAN Clinical Nurse Specialist, Surgical & Interventional Services California Pacific Medical Center Greenbrae, CA
EXED132
11:30am
12:15pm
1:00pm
1:45pm
Incorporating strong change management to ensure clinical outcomes
Ray McLean, BSN, RN Philips Healthcare & Jacob Turmell, DNP, RN, ANCS-BC, NP-C, CCRN-K Philips Healthcare
EXED131
2:30pm
3:15pm
Wednesday, May 6
Class Code
10:45am
11:30am
12:15pm
1:00pm
1:45pm
2:30pm
3:15pm
Thursday, May 7
Class Code
9:30am
10:15am
11:00am
