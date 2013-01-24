Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Events calendar
masthead banner image

At Philips, we believe there's no limit to what we can do together

Contact us

American Association of Critical-Care Nurses

National Teaching Institute 2020


May 5 - 7
Indianapolis, IN
Visit us at booths 627 & 727

Don’t miss your opportunity for CERPs at the Philips Education Theater


We are proud to present informative 25-minute sessions where you can learn from knowledgeable speakers regarding a variety of today’s important clinical topics that matter to you, your health care organization, and your patients.

Education Theatre Schedule

Tuesday, May 5
Class Code
10:45am
Malignant hyperthermia: what the ICU needs to know
Jill Ley MS, RN, CNS, FAAN Clinical Nurse Specialist, Surgical & Interventional Services California Pacific Medical Center Greenbrae, CA
EXED132
11:30am
Incorporating strong change management to ensure clinical outcomes
Ray McLean, BSN, RN Philips Healthcare & Jacob Turmell, DNP, RN, ANCS-BC, NP-C, CCRN-K Philips Healthcare
EXED131A
12:15pm
Patient-centric physiologic monitoring - optimizing synergy in a system implementation
Cheryl Le Huquet MSN, DNPc, RN, NE-BC Project Management Specialist UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, CA
EXED129
1:00pm
Alarms, alerts, and notifications – oh my!
Lisa A. Pahl, MSN, BSN, RN Philips Healthcare
EXED136
1:45pm
Incorporating strong change management to ensure clinical outcomes
Ray McLean, BSN, RN Philips Healthcare & Jacob Turmell, DNP, RN, ANCS-BC, NP-C, CCRN-K Philips Healthcare
EXED131
2:30pm
Cardiac specialty resuscitation: when ACLS is BAD
Jill Ley MS, RN, CNS, FAAN Clinical Nurse Specialist, Surgical & Interventional Services California Pacific Medical Center Greenbrae, CA
EXED133
3:15pm
Capnography - the 15 second vital sign
Tom Ahrens, PhD, RN, FAAN Research Scientist Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
EXED135
Wednesday, May 6
Class Code
10:45am
Capnography - the 15 second vital sign
Tom Ahrens, PhD, RN, FAAN Research Scientist Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
EXED135A
11:30am

Patient-centric physiologic monitoring - optimizing synergy in a system implementation

Cheryl Le Huquet MSN, DNPc, RN, NE-BC Project Management Specialist UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, CA
EXED129A
12:15pm
Cardiac specialty resuscitation: when ACLS is BAD
Jill Ley MS, RN, CNS, FAAN Clinical Nurse Specialist, Surgical & Interventional Services California Pacific Medical Center Greenbrae, CA
EXED133A
1:00pm
Improving patient outcomes through automating bedside clinical decision support
Renuka Mehta, MBBS, MRCP, FAAP, FCCM, CHSE Professor Department of Pediatrics Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University & Hasan Zaidi, MPH, CAPM, CSPPM, CPC, CEDC, CRC Philips Healthcare
EXED130A
1:45pm
Using telemetry utilization improvements to impact KPI’s
John Davanzo, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, NEA-BC, FACHE Philips Healthcare
EXED134
2:30pm
Malignant hyperthermia: what the ICU needs to know
Jill Ley MS, RN, CNS, FAAN Clinical Nurse Specialist, Surgical & Interventional Services California Pacific Medical Center Greenbrae, CA
EXED132A
3:15pm

Improving patient outcomes through automating bedside clinical decision support

Renuka Mehta, MBBS, MRCP, FAAP, FCCM, CHSE Professor Department of Pediatrics Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University & Hasan Zaidi, MPH, CAPM, CSPPM, CPC, CEDC, CRC Philips Healthcare
EXED130
Thursday, May 7
Class Code
9:30am

Alarms, alerts, and notifications – oh my!

Lisa A. Pahl, MSN, BSN, RN Philips Healthcare
EXED136A
10:15am

Using telemetry utilization improvements to impact KPI’s

John Davanzo, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, NEA-BC, FACHE Philips Healthcare
EXED134A
11:00am

Capnography - the 15 second vital sign

Tom Ahrens, PhD, RN, FAAN Research Scientist Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
EXED135B

Insights and trends in critical care today

Insights and trends in critical care today

Using insights, Philips works with you to identify solutions that unlock access to rich actionable patient information.

 

Our advanced physiologic monitoring and clinical informatics help you develop flexible enterprise capabilities for caregiver mobility, data sharing, clinical decision support and alarm management. Our clinically rich tools aggregate data from multiple sources to deliver relevant patient information from virtually anywhere, depending on network availability.
Visit our Critical Care section

Experience learning at your convenience


Register at the Philips Learning Center and choose from over 1200+ courses and case studies from the Learning Center catalog of continuing medical education.
Learn more
Experience learning at your convenience

Collaborating to drive healthcare transformation


Philips Healthcare Transformation Services provides strategic healthcare consulting to help you achieve clinical excellence and operational efficiency while improving financial performance and delivering quality patient care. Our team brings a highly collaborative approach, working side-by-side with client teams. We use data as a foundation and leverage deep clinical expertise to help you transform the patient experience and achieve your strategic objectives.
Learn more
Collaborating image

Medical equipment and software services


Partnering with you to keep technology performing at its peak to help you maximize operational efficiency and reduce unplanned equipment downtime. At Philips, we offer more than simple upkeep for your technology. We’re committed to helping you drive performance, usability and interoperability by keeping your technology sustainable and reliable.
Learn more
Medical equipment

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand