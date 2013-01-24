Home
How to use your TQIP report to prepare for a verification survey

Authored by Angie Chisolm, MBA, BSN, RN, CFRN, TCRN. As published by Trauma System News, February 22, 2021. 

 

The American College of Surgeons recently announced several major changes to the trauma center verification process. One significant development is that data from the Trauma Quality Improvement Program (TQIP) will play a greater role in verification site visits. For trauma program leaders, this change presents both challenges and opportunities. 

 

On one hand, ACS reviewers will soon have access to much more of your program’s TQIP data. This will give reviewers a deeper view of your center’s performance issues and weaknesses. On the other hand, the focus on TQIP will enable trauma program leaders to prepare more effectively for their site visit. 

 

The key to using TQIP to prepare for a site review is to master your semiannual benchmark report. Trauma program leaders can use their reports to identify the issues that reviewers are most likely to focus on during a verification review. Program leaders can also use TQIP to plan and demonstrate more effective management of performance issues. 

 

Read the full article how to use your TQIP report to prepare for a verification survey
About the author

Beth Fuller

Angie Chisolm, MBA, BSN, RN, CFRN, TCRN

Consulting Manager
Angie is a nationally recognized expert in trauma program and emergency services management. She is a results-driven leader with expertise in trauma program operations, providing mentoring and consulting focused on coding and billing, site survey readiness, performance improvement, and operational efficiency. 

