Optimizing Workflow Efficiency

Optimizing workflow efficiency to improve throughput and enhance the patient experience at WellSpan York Hospital

Clinical consultants assessed processes and helped implement effective change for improved patient throughput and $1.7m cost savings over 3 months
66.2% ED arrival-to-provider reduction at St. Mary Medical Center

St. Mary Medical Center leverages Philips ED interim leadership and performance improvement consulting to reduce arrival-to-provider by 66.2%.
Resolved trauma site survey deficiencies at Mary Bridge Children's

Transforming the trauma PI program to improve performance and maintain Level II pediatric trauma center status.
