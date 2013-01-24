Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

marybridgecasestudy

Resolved trauma site survey deficiencies at Mary Bridge Children's

Transforming the trauma PI program to improve performance and maintain Level II pediatric trauma center status.
Learn more
trauma financial performance web case study

Improving trauma center financial performance

Trauma consulting conducts financial performance evaluation to optimize billing and increase revenue.  
Learn more
trauma case study

Rationalized Level II trauma service line

Our trauma consultants helped validate trauma center viability and identified almost $1 million in possible revenue.
Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand