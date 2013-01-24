Home
Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute puts people at the heart of diagnostic procedures

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute uses Philips Ambient Experience to help a COVID-19 patient through a cardiac MRI 
Rethinking the delivery of pediatric radiology care at Children's Hospital Omaha

Enhancing radiology care at Children’s Omaha

Our design consultants helped plan an optimized pediatric radiology environment to enhance the patient, family, and staff experience.
Phoenix Children's Hospital finds efficiency and calm in pediatric imaging

Phoenix Children’s Hospital finds efficiency and calm in pediatric imaging

Ambient Experience and the Vereos Digital PET/CT help achieve exceptional images while reducing radiation dose
