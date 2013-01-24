Help your patients stay on track through Care Orchestrator’s secure, remote patient parameter and equipment data monitoring capability. Use voice, text or email to reach out to patients who are having clinical, equipment, or therapy issues.
Care Orchestrator integrates with all HL7 based EMR systems, including EPIC, Cerner and All Scripts; as well as a wide range of billing systems, including Brightree, Computers Unlimited, Universal Software Solutions, TIMS, Bonafide and more. With all the information you need in one place, you have fast and easy to access critical patient data any time, any place.
With Care Orchestrator you have the ability to analyze patient therapy response; and view settings and alarms, enabling you to troubleshoot over the phone and anticipate and resolve most patient concerns remotely.
Care Orchestrator allows you to remotely connect all members of your care team to your entire sleep and respiratory patient population; create clinical notification based on connected device data; and easily share information. In addition, it turns raw clinical data into actionable patient tasks and, when you are signed into the system, it delivers them directly to you via smart phone, tablet or PC so you can manage all of your sleep and respiratory patients on a single screen and prioritize care actions based on timely, accurate data.
The Care Orchestrator rules engine and flexible workflows enable personalized care based on physician instructions and payer requirements. Automatic clinical notifications based on patients’ specific health and usage information help clinicians drive improved therapy adherence, reduce readmissions and meet MACRA requirements. Additionally, administrators have the ability to track and document patients’ health according to payer-specific rules, which streamlines and eases the reimbursement process.
Connected Trilogy
Connecting Philips Trilogy portable ventilator to Care Orchestrator, Philips remote patient monitoring solution.
Connected Trilogy is a wireless patient management solution that automatically downloads and transmits ventilator data multiple times a day. The connectivity helps gives patients added peace of mind, while the remote monitoring capability empowers care teams to have streamlined workflows and deliver quality care to their patients with chronic respiratory diseases.