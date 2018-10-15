Diagnosis COPD: Now what?

The key to making patients better lies within them. Ask them how they feel, what they want to achieve, what it means to them to get better, and how they see themselves in the future. Get to know their needs and world view.

For example, if their family and friends are smokers, their challenge to quit will be made even more difficult.

By finding out about what make them tick, you can recommend the right combination of therapy, education, support groups, nursing assistance, and rehab. And because you’ve engaged them in a productive dialogue rather than a prescriptive approach, you’re encouraging them to participate more fully in their care.

Therapies like ventilators and devices that assist with upper body exercise are vital, yet so is nutritional care to combat malnutrition, smoking cessation support, and the important social connections in the broader community, such as their place of worship.

The biggest challenge might be to replicate the services they receive at the hospital when they go back home to their jobs and their communities. Directing patients to local resources that can meet their defined set of needs is key to their success.

Remember, one size does not fit all.